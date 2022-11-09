













LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain has a financial oversight problem. For the second time in less than three years, the Bank of England has made an emergency intervention in the market for UK government bonds. Both times, selling by overseas funds was partly to blame. The international nature of the $2.4 trillion gilts market limits the central bank’s ability to keep tabs on what is happening. The only hope is to rely on the kindness of regulators in other countries.

In March 2020 the BoE responded when the coronavirus caused a “dash for cash”. Investors rushed to liquidate assets, including money market funds which held UK government bonds. The wave of selling prompted trading to seize up, forcing the central bank to step in and buy debt.

The latest intervention was triggered by excessive leverage in UK pension funds, which had borrowed to boost returns using a strategy known as liability-driven investing (LDI). When the UK government’s unfunded plans for tax cuts knocked the value of sterling and sovereign debt, those funds had to liquidate assets, including government bonds, to meet margin calls on their loans. This selling then prompted more demands for cash from counterparties. The BoE had to prevent what Executive Director Sarah Breeden this week called a “self-reinforcing spiral”.

While the two episodes are very different, they have one striking factor in common: much of the selling came from funds outside the United Kingdom. After the 2020 selloff, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority estimated that about 90% of the 280 billion pounds of sterling-denominated assets held by money market funds was in entities based in the European Union, beyond the jurisdiction of UK regulators. Many LDI funds were also based in EU centres like Luxembourg and Ireland.

As an open economy, Britain cannot fully control how and where its government debt is traded. Being an international reserve currency mostly works in the UK’s favour, lowering the interest rate on government debt. But it also makes the gilt market – which is a tenth of the size of the $24 trillion market for U.S. Treasury bonds – more vulnerable to shocks. During the recent pension blow-up, the yield on 30-year government bonds soared by over 1 percentage point to above 5% in just a few days .

To prevent future blow-ups, regulators could cap money market funds’ exposure to less liquid assets, reducing the risk of a run by investors. They could also put limits on the leverage used by LDI funds. Or they could impose broader limits on borrowing by raising the minimum margin requirement for derivatives trades, as Paul Tucker, a former deputy governor of the BoE, suggested in a recent Breakingviews podcast. However, such levers have limits when implemented in one country. If UK rules placed banks or fund managers at a disadvantage to international rivals, the risk is those firms will move their business elsewhere.

That is why the BoE is pushing for a global standard for regulating fund managers. Indeed, an outline may emerge from this week’s meeting of the G20’s Financial Stability Board. But previous attempts have fallen victim to intense lobbying from the fund management industry. In the absence of tougher international rules, UK regulators must try to persuade their counterparts in countries like Ireland and Luxembourg to help them reduce the risk of future UK government bond fire sales via information-sharing and tougher rules of their own. It’s their best shot at avoiding yet another costly rescue.

