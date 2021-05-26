UK sends mixed message with London IPO veto

British finance minister Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain March 3, 2021.

The British government cannot decide whether to embrace free markets or bring them to heel. That’s one way of interpreting the news that Rishi Sunak is seeking new powers to block stock market offerings which threaten national security. The move appears at odds with the UK chancellor’s high-profile drive to lure more listings to London. It also betrays a deeper ideological inconsistency in the Conservative Party following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Sunak’s competing initiatives are both a consequence of Brexit. It’s true the government could have rewritten rules to make London more appealing for firms with super-voting shares and special-purpose acquisition companies while Britain was in the European Union. But the overhaul owes much to Sunak’s eagerness to prove that Brexit has benefits for the City.

The mooted veto over stock market listings, meanwhile, stems from the UK’s need to draw up its own rules on financial sanctions, which were previously shaped by the EU. Though the details are vague, the idea is that ministers will be able to block initial public offerings they deem a threat to national security, even if they are approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Quite how selling shares in London might pose such a threat remains unclear. However, a 2019 parliamentary report pointed out that the UK lacked the legal power to stop the 2017 listing of Russia’s En+ , even though it used part of the IPO proceeds to repay a loan from a bank under EU sanctions. The new powers would allow Britain to just say no.

Ministers might argue that there’s no inconsistency between wanting to attract tech companies to London while rejecting unsavoury ones. However, there’s still a tension between the two. For example, what would happen if one of the SPACs that Sunak is keen to attract proposed a takeover of a firm that posed a national security risk?

The instinct to both liberate and control markets is not confined to IPOs. It’s evident in the eagerness of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to attract foreign investment while giving itself the power to block foreign takeovers; in its desire to lower trade international trade barriers while protecting farmers; and in its ambition to attract global talent while curbing immigration. Companies will have to get used to the mixed message.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United Kingdom is set to unveil stricter rules for companies going public on the London Stock Exchange, allowing a listing to be blocked on national security grounds, the government said on May 25.

- The Treasury said it will launch a public consultation in the coming months as part of the plan.

- “The UK’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial centre. We’re planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security risk, and will launch a consultation to inform its design in the coming months,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

- The move was previously reported by the Financial Times.