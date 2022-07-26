A woman uses her card to pay the bill in a restaurant in Milan, Italy, October 2, 2020. Picture taken October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy now pay later providers are only beginning to feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis. By mid-June, UK consumers had spent over 5.6 billion pounds via purveyors of delayed payment services. In 2021, it took until October for shoppers to notch up the same amount, according to Credit Karma, a California-based credit reference service.

The increased activity may seem like good news for industry leader Klarna. However, inflation, which soared to over 9% in Britain in June, means more consumers are struggling to make repayments. Some 41% of buy now pay later users had missed a repayment this year, up from just 11% for the same period last year. Delinquencies are only likely to get worse. In October, a price cap on UK energy bills is expected to rise, bringing the estimate for the average bill to over 3,200 pounds. Unlisted Klarna’s valuation has already collapsed from $50 billion to $7 billion this year read more . There may be more pain in store. (By Aimee Donnellan)

