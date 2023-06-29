LONDON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK’s water crisis is resurrecting 2008-style dilemmas. The government may take over heavily indebted Thames Water, a hapless privately held utility unable to fund capital needs that may stretch to 10 billion pounds. As governments found when trying to prop up the likes of Royal Bank of Scotland during the global financial crisis, it may have to choose between two bad options.

Thames Water’s problems began in the 1980s. UK water companies were a poor choice for privatisation: they are natural monopolies, with limited competition and large investment needs, limiting scope for shareholder returns. But they were also debt-free, giving shareholders an easy way to make money. Because water regulator Ofwat assumed a given level of debt when setting the sector’s allowed returns on capital – and hence consumers’ bills – any extra borrowing on top of that would bring down the cost of capital, saving more for shareholders. The regulator’s move to keep prices down also incentivised utilities to borrow more, in order to juice up returns.

The borrowing splurge was enabled through securitisation structures. As well as borrowing at the UK water company, shareholders geared up the parent groups, which in turn relied on dividends from the utility. In March 2022 the sector’s average borrowing was 69% of its regulatory capital value (RCV), a metric used to determine the value of its assets, with total debt of 60.6 billion pounds. Under Macquarie’s (MQG.AX) ownership, which lasted from 2006 to 2016, Thames’ debt rose to over 80% of RCV.

Yet despite their stable revenues, the water companies cannot quickly cut borrowing. Thames generates little free cash flow: its profitability has stayed stuck around the same 50% EBITDA margin area, and it has high investment needs. Hence its debt has hovered around the same 80% of RCV level in recent years. That’s in spite of the fact that current owners led by Canadian pension fund the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System have not taken any money out as dividends since acquiring the group, and even last year put money in.

There are other problems, however. The industry in general and Thames in particular have struggled with poor performance and fines, which lead to lower returns and higher borrowing. A growing scandal over waste sewage dumping may mean even more penalties. Lastly, inflation has pushed up costs, and hurt companies that relied on debt tied to the retail price index.

Thames’ current shareholders have already pledged to pump an extra 1 billion pounds into the group. The problem is that Thames is not an easy investment case, with high debt, no dividends, and likely large future investment needs. If that money does not come through, or is not enough, there’s a risk the company could struggle to fund its capital needs, which the Guardian says could be as much as 10 billion pounds. Hence the government is preparing an administration that would give it control of the group.

The best solution for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be regulatory tweaks that don’t require hard cash. Ofwat could allow Thames to hike prices, delay fines, and give it more time to meet investment targets. That might make it easier for the current shareholders, or new ones, to put more money in. But higher bills are politically toxic ahead of an election in 2024. And if the capital hole is too big Sunak, like his predecessor Gordon Brown in 2008, will have to choose between two unappealing options.

The first involves an RBS-style bailout, where Sunak would inject a sufficient quantity of state equity capital into Thames to reassure debt investors about the company’s health. A related, less expensive option would be an aquatic version of the UK’s 2008-era Credit Guarantee Scheme, where the state just guarantees new debt issuance. The former would entail a highly visible infusion of billions of pounds of state capital; the latter would be less obvious but still look like a sop to creditors, who would gain despite having let Thames run up too much debt.

The second option is to haircut creditors. Investors who bought bonds issued by Kemble, Thames’ parent company which sits on top of the regulated utility, may face that either way. The securities were priced at 55% of face value on Wednesday, implying a very high likelihood of a loss. But the outstanding debt is only about 400 million pounds.

The bigger question is whether the capital hole is so great that the state needs to haircut 14 billion pounds of debt issued by the utility itself. They’re issued through a vehicle called Thames Water Utilities Finance. The extra return investors demand to hold its 2032 bonds jumped 30 basis points on Wednesday, a sign of greater perceived default risk.

Yet Sunak will be equally wary of doing so. Burning utility group debt investors might make them less willing to fund other indebted utilities, driving up funding for the sector as a whole – Ofwat has already raised concerns about other groups, such as Yorkshire Water and SES Water. Fears about this sort of contagion were precisely why after 2008 regulators hesitated to haircut senior bank creditors. In 2023, the same logic may see the UK yet again bailing out a sector that richly deserves a robust bail-in.

CONTEXT NEWS

Thames Water could need as much as 10 billion pounds more than expected to boost its infrastructure, the Guardian newspaper reported on June 28, citing people involved in government discussions over the utility’s future.

The UK is working on emergency plans to place Thames into administration, if it is unable to refinance its debts in coming months, Sky News reported on June 28.

Thames Water CEO Sarah Bentley resigned abruptly on June 27. The company has appointed advisers to help with a funding cliff, Sky News reported in March.

Britain’s biggest water company had 13.8 billion pounds of debt as of September, equivalent to 80% of its regulatory capital value. It said in a statement that it has 4.4 billion pounds of liquidity, and “continues to work constructively” with shareholders to provide additional funding.

Thames shareholders, led by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, committed in 2022 to provide 1.5 billion pounds of extra funds. So far they have paid 500 million pounds.

