LONDON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s NatWest (NWG.L) is among those eyeing private equity-owned Tilney Smith & Williamson, Sky News reported. The 23 billion pound lender’s interest comes hot on the heels of Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY.TO) 1.6 billion pound swoop on Brewin Dolphin (BRW.L), and less than a year after JPMorgan (JPM.N) scooped up Nutmeg, a so-called robo-adviser. The appeal is obvious: banks want fast-growing, fee-based businesses to garner higher valuation multiples. And wealth managers face increasing investment requirements as services move online. Large lenders, stuffed with excess capital from the pandemic, can help meet those costs.

But they’ll have to pay up. RBC paid the equivalent of 2.8% of Brewin’s assets under management, and a whopping 60% above the undisturbed equity value. Tilney’s reported 2.5 billion pound to 3 billion pound valuation would be an even chunkier 4% to 5% of its managed assets. The fund industry’s digital transformation means companies have plenty of room to grow. But so do M&A prices. (By Liam Proud)

