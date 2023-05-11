













KYIV, May 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When Russia’s invasion started on Feb. 24, 2022 Gerhard Boesch, the head of Ukraine’s largest lender PrivatBank, had bleak expectations for the immediate future. Soviet bombs would destroy dozens of branches. Power cuts and cyberhacks would disable connections and damage payment systems. Impoverished customers would stop paying back their loans. And of course, there would be a run on the banks.

Instead, PrivatBank made as much profit last year as it did in 2021. Across the banking sector, deposits are as abundant as they’ve ever been, and the country’s lenders have found ways to remain profitable. But having survived the first 14 months of war, the challenge is to address a different problem: new credit advanced via the banking system has all but stopped.

The National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s central bank, deserves plaudits for both its preparations before the war and after it began. Panic was avoided because banks had been strengthened by the NBU’s clampdown on the banking sector in previous years, says Sergii Naumov, the CEO of the country’s second-largest lender OschadBank. Under former governor Valeria Gontareva, 97 banks of the 160-plus then operating in the country were closed. Gontareva paid a personal price - after repeated threats, she has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 2017, and her house in Kyiv was burned to the ground two years later.

At the beginning of the war, the NBU also helped with strict capital controls and limits on daily withdrawals. According to Naumov, it only took a few weeks for trust to return. Logistics was key as cash needed to be constantly delivered to ATM machines. Furthermore, the temptation to take money out of the banks all but waned: who wants to take the risk of holding banknotes in suitcases on the roads to exile, or in buildings at permanent risk of being bombed?

The result is that banks are now flushed with liquidity. Since the start of the war, household deposits have increased by 40%, and those from businesses by 33%, according to NBU Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova, one of the key architects of the banking reform. An estimated 4 million Ukrainians have returned, of around 8 million who took refuge in neighbouring countries in the first weeks of the war. And the comfortable salaries paid by the government to soldiers fighting against Russian troops are meanwhile fattening the banking system’s deposit coffers.

Banks also have two simple ways to make money. With the key central bank rate at 25% - required to subdue inflation running at an annual 21% - the country’s lenders can park their money in overnight certificates of deposits yielding around 21%, while paying around 15% to their depositors.

The second source of easy profit is to buy government bonds yielding 25%, which even the International Monetary Fund encourages banks to do, at least for the moment. The only other alternative to finance Ukraine’s budget deficit would be monetary financing by the central bank, as happened in the first few months after the invasion. In the current context, Ukrainian bankers note, the choice makes sense. “We will only survive if the government survives,” Boesch sums up.

Ukrainian banks’ resilience is far from a clean bill of health, however. While profitability and liquidity are strong, new credit has shrunk. The banking sector's portfolio of loans to business is down 1% since the start of the war, while loans to individuals by 15%. That’s not as much as could have been expected in an economy that declined by almost a third last year, and credit activity is now picking up in the agricultural sector with the upcoming crop sowing campaign. But another factor impedes Ukrainian banks’ ability to support the national reconstruction: a massive pile of non-performing loans.

NPLs crept up to 38% of total sector loans as of January 1 this year, according to the central bank. That ended years of gradual reduction - from 55% in 2018 to 27% on the eve of the war. As a comparison, Greek banks were sitting on 45% of bad loans in 2017, their worst year after the euro crisis.

Reuters Graphics

With Ukraine’s eastern regions occupied or bombarded by Russia, the jump in bad loans was to be expected. A particular problem is that they are concentrated in the country’s top three banks, all government owned, which account for about 50% of total banking assets. And the sector is also hobbled by a troubled pre-war history.

PrivatBank was nationalised in 2016 when the government and the NBU forced out its oligarch founder Ihor Kolomoisky. It has the equivalent of $4.8 billion in non-performing loans, a staggering 67.5% of its loan portfolio, according to central bank numbers. But the bank is also fighting previous shareholders in several international courts to recoup some $5.5 billion it alleges was granted through fraudulent lending practices to related parties and shell companies.

The bad debt mountain is hard to fix quickly. Sergii Iermakov, the head of Ukraine’s third-largest lender Ukreximbank, notes that it is hard to distinguish between loans that amounted to outright fraud and those awarded under political pressure that turned into economic debacles. Either way, any plans to unwind the loans by offloading some to outside investors, he explains, are now suspended because they are impossible to value while the war lasts.

That creates a sense of suspended animation. The NBU will undertake an asset review of the banking sector in the coming months, and the IMF has accepted that previous plans to privatise the state-owned lenders - or at least open their capital to foreign strategic investors - will have to be put on hold as long as the war continues. The government instead is about to nationalise yet another lender, Sense Bank, because it is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman. And while OschadBank has just won a case in France’s highest court, where it successfully claimed it is owed $1 billion by Russia for the 2014 illegal seizure of its operations in Crimea, recovering the money banks consider their own might prove something of a problem.

The fact that Ukraine’s banks not only still exist but are thriving is an achievement in itself. But their odd combination of solid profitability, robust funding and epic bad loans cannot be the case long term. True normality will only come when the sector feels able to deploy its lending heft to help finance the nation’s reconstruction, rather than just its short-term budget.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @pierrebri on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The National Bank of Ukraine, the country’s central bank, said on May 10 that it had approved at an earlier meeting a new financial sector development strategy, in line with recent recommendations from the International Monetary Fund.

The NBU said the strategy’s major goal was “to ensure macroeconomic and financial stability, refocus the financial system towards rebuilding the country, provide modern financial services, and regulate the financial sector effectively.”

Editing by George Hay and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.