Ukraine’s long shadow on business and geopolitics: podcast

A Ukrainian national flag flutters near the buildings destroyed by Russian military strike, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s been 12 months since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how energy markets have changed for good, how defence companies are benefiting, and another potential conflict troubling CEOs and investors.

