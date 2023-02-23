













LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s been 12 months since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how energy markets have changed for good, how defence companies are benefiting, and another potential conflict troubling CEOs and investors.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.