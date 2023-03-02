













LONDON, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed a trade deal with the European Union this week. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain what the accord will mean for future relations between Britain and the 27-nation bloc and how Northern Ireland may get an economic boost.

