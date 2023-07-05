LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s leaking water industry is facing a tidal wave of problems. Financial troubles at Thames Water have thrown the spotlight on Britain’s privately held utilities. But much higher investment needs likely in the coming years will mean bigger bills and greater political scrutiny. That could make it hard to maintain ownership models in their current form.

Thames Water’s travails raise difficult questions for a sector that was privatised by the Conservative government in 1989. Under Australian investor Macquarie’s (MQG.AX) ownership between 2006 and 2016, Thames’ debt soared to over 80% of the group’s regulatory capital value (RCV), a theoretical figure used in the industry that reflects the value of a company’s assets. That has left it in a poor state to cope with a likely step up in investment that could total 10 billion pounds. The government may tip the group into administration, if it can’t raise funds or carry out its legal duties.

Thames is an outlier, but only up to a point. Listed companies, like Severn Trent (SVT.L), operate with lower levels of debt. But the sector as a whole had borrowings equivalent to 69% of RCV in 2022, above the 60% level regulator Ofwat recommends. And years of dividends and high executive bonuses now look misplaced given a recent outcry against sewage leaks, which exceeded 372,000 in 2021. The fallout raises two big questions: whether the regulatory regime works, and whether Britain’s water companies should still be privately owned.

Regulators share some of the blame. Water companies emerged from the state in the 1990s with pristine balance sheets, as well as high investment requirements to maintain the quality of assets. Over time those costs are recouped by charging consumers more. Yet in the 2000s companies spotted a way to juice returns by borrowing more than the regulator assumed they would when it set the sector’s assumed cost of capital. Arguably regulators focused too much on cutting bills, and too little on punishing poor performers or forcing investment to improve creaking Victorian sewage systems.

The good news is that regulation is now a lot tougher than it was. Ofwat has tightened rules on dividends, and is cajoling weaker companies like Southern Water and Yorkshire Water to raise fresh equity. Penalties for poor performance have also increased. The sector’s allowed annual return on equity over the next five years may be just 4.14%, or 6.14% after factoring in inflation, the regulator says – over 1.5 percentage points lower than between 2015 and 2020.

The valuations of listed water companies reflect this parsimony. Groups like 1.8 billion pound Pennon (PNN.L) and 6.6 billion pound United Utilities (UU.L) are now valued close to their RCVs, as per Jefferies analysis, implying that shareholders don’t expect returns to get much more generous. In the past, companies have been valued as highly as 1.3 times their RCVs.

Yet even if the regulatory web is tighter, the UK would still look an outlier in allowing private water utilities in the first place. The very existence of return-seeking shareholders loads extra costs onto consumers and creates moral hazard, since owners may be tempted to do what they did before: borrow too much and skip investment. Even within the UK there are other models: the Scottish government owns its own water company. In Wales, water is controlled by a not-for-profit called Dwr Cymru, also regulated by Ofwat.

Putting companies back into public or not-for-profit status wouldn’t automatically mean a much better deal for consumers. Average UK water bills are 448 pounds in the current year, versus 409 pounds in Scotland. Barclays analysts reckon this is lower than in both Germany and the United States. The amount of water lost to leakage has fallen to around 20% since privatisation, from 30%, and is lower than in Scotland as well as other countries like Italy and Ireland.

Yet the industry will soon face a much bigger test. The decades since privatisation were characterised by low inflation. The recent surge in prices will mean higher bills, causing consumers to further question where their money goes. More worryingly, investment needs are also surging. Britain needs to update its sewers, and cope with climate change and hotter weather. Even dealing with sewage overflows could cost an extra 56 billion pounds, equivalent to 10 years of normal industry investment. Barclays analysts expect annual bills to rise 60% by 2030, even before factoring in currently high inflation.

That extra cost will likely lead UK taxpayers and politicians to question the private model. One option would be to squeeze water companies – cutting allowed prices, and imposing bigger penalties on those that allow leaks. Yet if regulators are too tough companies will struggle to raise fresh equity, which may well be needed to fund the extra costs.

An alternative would be to ditch the private model, either by nationalising companies or by forcibly converting them into not-for-profit entities like Dwr Cymru, which is only funded with debt. That would save money. Each customer bill comprises a portion to deliver adequate returns to equity holders’ capital. For the sector as a whole, Ofwat assumes equity comprises 45% of water companies’ 94 billion pound RCV, or 42 billion pounds. Assuming a 6.14% cost of equity for the coming five years, that implies 2.6 billion pounds of annual private sector returns that could instead be used to meet the forthcoming higher investment costs.

The catch is that any major changes could create fresh problems. A sector of not-for-profit entities could become less transparent, and rely on disengaged bondholders to enforce financial discipline. A full-blown nationalisation might even reduce capital spending: investment in 1991, two years after privatisation, was roughly double that of 1986. But as pressure on the sector grows, weaker companies are likely to struggle. The government may be forced to try a new model whether it likes it or not.

CONTEXT NEWS

Thames Water investors have become more “concerned” about the company’s turnaround, the chief executive of UK water regulator Ofwat David Black told a UK parliament committee on July 4.

Thames needs to secure a further 1 billion pounds from investors, and may need more than that in coming periods, Ofwat Chair Iain Coucher told the committee.

The UK government is considering a special administration regime for Thames Water, Sky News reported on June 28. Thames has high debt and “persistently poor performance”, Black told the committee on July 4.

UK water companies have debt equivalent to 69% of their regulatory capital values as of March 2022, above the 60% level the regulator assumed when setting prices in 2019 for the current regulatory period.

