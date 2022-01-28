UniCredit’s cash handout is just a start

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) boss Andrea Orcel is trying to keep investors happy with cash. Unveiling its full-year results on Friday, the Italian bank pledged to hand out a record 3.75 billion euros by paying dividends and buying back shares. That’s nearly a quarter of the 16 billion euros Orcel has promised to give back by 2024. Even after the handout, UniCredit’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio will be more than 14%, comfortably above a stated floor of 12.5%.

UniCredit shares have risen 62% since the former UBS (UBSG.S) executive took the helm in mid-April, outperforming a 20% return for the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index. Yet investors remain unconvinced by Orcel’s promise to lift return on tangible equity to 10%, from an underlying 7.3% in 2021. On Friday morning UniCredit shares were trading at less than 60% of tangible book value. Orcel needs to produce more than cash. (By Lisa Jucca)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok