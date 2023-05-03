













MILAN, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrea Orcel has a dilemma. Since joining 36 billion euro UniCredit (CRDI.MI) as chief executive in April 2021, the Italian banker has consistently boosted earnings beyond analyst expectations while keeping its capital base solid. The resulting improved valuations should in theory put the veteran dealmaker in a strong position to pounce on a rival. Yet prospective targets may not be as enticing as it might seem.

Take 5.6 billion euro Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), in which UniCredit had expressed an interest before the Ukraine war, people familiar with the situation had told Reuters Breakingviews. Before Russia’s invasion, BPM’s stock was worth a fifth that of its biggest rival. But UniCredit shares had lost about 50% of their value within a few weeks of the invasion amid concerns about its Russian exposure.

As Orcel pushed up earnings, UniCredit shares have recovered and their ratio with BPM is now back to where it was before the conflict. Still, the two lenders have diverged operationally: after a better-than-expected quarter UniCredit is now forecasting net earnings of 5.5 billion euros in 2023, almost double the 3.9 billion euros it delivered in 2021. At 3 euros, its projected earnings per share this year are more than four times the 0.7 euros seen in 2021, Refinitiv data shows. BPM’s EPS, on the other hand, is forecast to rise by a more modest 76%. The latter’s improved share valuations may reflect expectations of a bid rather than earnings progression. It presents an incentive for Orcel to hold fire on a pounce. (By Lisa Jucca)

