MILAN, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) boss Andrea Orcel is giving investors reasons to hope. The 20 billion euro Italian bank has lost a third of its market value since Russia invaded Ukraine. That’s because of fears its 7 billion euro exposure to Russia through a local bank and cross-border loans would nullify Orcel’s pledge to return 4 billion euros a year. UniCredit says it would face a maximum hit of 5.2 billion euros in a nationalisation scenario, 70% of which is already factored in after booking higher provisions this quarter. That leaves a healthy common equity ratio of 14%, allowing the bank to restart a 1.6 billion euro share buyback approved for 2021.

Returning 3.75 billion euros in 2022 looks harder. Analysts expect UniCredit to make just 2.5 billion euros of net profit this year, Refinitiv data shows. The maximum projected capital hit from Russia plus the capital erosion from meeting the distribution pledge may lower its capital ratio to around 13%, just over UniCredit’s self-imposed floor, Breakingviews calculations show. That’s not all. The conflict is hitting European growth. If Europe were to impose a gas embargo, countries like Germany, one of UniCredit’s core markets, could tip into a recession, triggering loan defaults, further provisions – and an even lower capital ratio. (By Lisa Jucca)

