Unilever ties itself in knots over purpose

Tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are seen inside a refrigerator at a food store in the Jewish settlement of Efrat in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever (ULVR.L) is learning that having a purpose can come at a price. The $155 billion UK conglomerate’s upmarket ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s said on Monday it would stop selling in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, on the basis that supplying Israeli settlements seen by many countries as illegal is “inconsistent” with its values read more . Yet the Phish Food and Cookie Dough maker will still sell its wares in the rest of Israel – even though Ben & Jerry’s independent board, which makes decisions on its social mission under the terms of Unilever’s 2000 acquisition, opposes doing so.

Unilever boss Alan Jope has got himself into tricky situations before – think last year’s furore over skin-lightening products. This time, he’s facing flak from angry Israeli politicians but also his own side. Ben & Jerry’s presence in only 35 countries makes it easier for it to take big ethical positions. Unilever’s attempts to combine a much bigger global footprint at the same time as endorsing moral stands is a recipe for fudge. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

