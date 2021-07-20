Breakingviews
Unilever ties itself in knots over purpose
LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever (ULVR.L) is learning that having a purpose can come at a price. The $155 billion UK conglomerate’s upmarket ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s said on Monday it would stop selling in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, on the basis that supplying Israeli settlements seen by many countries as illegal is “inconsistent” with its values read more . Yet the Phish Food and Cookie Dough maker will still sell its wares in the rest of Israel – even though Ben & Jerry’s independent board, which makes decisions on its social mission under the terms of Unilever’s 2000 acquisition, opposes doing so.
Unilever boss Alan Jope has got himself into tricky situations before – think last year’s furore over skin-lightening products. This time, he’s facing flak from angry Israeli politicians but also his own side. Ben & Jerry’s presence in only 35 countries makes it easier for it to take big ethical positions. Unilever’s attempts to combine a much bigger global footprint at the same time as endorsing moral stands is a recipe for fudge. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Swedish duo flag lingering supply-chain freeze read more
It’s harder to extract China insight from BHP read more
Tencent places heavyweight bet on UK’s Sumo read more
China hack backs White House into a corner read more
Ocado’s robot fire may cause lingering damage read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.