













LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever’s new chief executive is arguably a bit low fat. Had the $126 billion maker of Dove shampoo and Knorr stock cubes poached a big hitter from a major rival like Procter & Gamble (PG.N) to replace Alan Jope, it might have flagged confidence that the conglomerate can persist in its current form. The appointment of board member Hein Schumacher, CEO of Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina, will instead have investors wondering whether Unilever needs to split its food and non-food arms.

A breakup, which has been floating around as an idea since Jope’s failed bid for GSK’s (GSK.L) consumer health business, may be the easiest way to revive the group’s share price. Jefferies reckons if the health and homecare units was valued on the same 17 times EBITDA as Colgate Palmolive (CL.N) and the food business was valued on 11 times with around 10 billion euros of costs deducted, the two businesses could be worth over 52 euros per share. Unilever’s current share price is barely 40 euros per share. That looks an easier way for Schumacher to impress investors like Nelson Peltz than reviving a Unilever operating margin that is forecast to slump to around 16% over the next three years, according to Refinitiv. That’s a big fall from the 18% the company historically enjoyed, and arguably necessitates radical action. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

America's hazy chip deal fogs market signals read more

Artificial intelligence out-buzzes the blockchain read more

Rolls-Royce alarm is justified, if oddly expressed read more

H&M’s fast-fashion parade is skating on thin ice read more

Sainsbury’s latest bid chatter looks overblown read more

Editing by George Hay and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.