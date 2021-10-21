Unilever’s post-pandemic defences fail to convince

A jar of Marmite, a Unilever brand, sits on a kitchen counter in Manchester, Britain, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever’s (ULVR.L) path out of the pandemic looks uneven. The stock-cube maker’s sales were 13.5 billion euros in the quarter to the end of September, 2.5% higher than a year earlier read more . Higher prices accounted for 4.1% of that, meaning the volume of Unilever goods sold fell 1.5%. Two-thirds of that was in Southeast Asia, which represents 14% of Unilever’s sales and is suffering from renewed Covid-19 restrictions.

The remaining 0.5% is more concerning. Chief Executive Alan Jope reckons more than half of his business won share over the past year. But this measures the value of those sales, rather than volume. The other explanation of falling volumes of things like haircare – that it’s in product sectors that are proving less popular – is arguably scarier.

Rival Nestlé (NESN.S), which trades with a premium of more than 30%, grew close to twice as fast so far this year. Thursday’s figures could be a blip in uncertain times read more , but patchier growth keeps the Dove maker trading at a pronounced earnings multiple discount. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

