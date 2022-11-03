













LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uniper’s (UN01.DE) latest results are suitably brutal. The stricken energy group on Thursday announced a 40 billion euro net loss for the first nine months of the year. The key component: a 31 billion euro hit reflecting the future costs arising from replacing curtailed Russian gas with extremely expensive alternatives.

This is way north of the 8 billion euro capital injection from the German state announced in September. Since then Berlin has scrapped a levy on Germans intended to shield energy groups from most of their future pain, replacing it with a more generalised 200 billion euro support package. The upshot for Uniper is that its balance sheet equity has sunk from 6 billion euros as of December to minus 30 billion euros.

The scale of the expanded hole explains why JPMorgan analysts reckon Uniper might need another 28 billion euros. While that’s based on a 2023 European gas price forecast at 160 euros per megawatt hour, gas for delivery in a year’s time is currently only 130 euros per MWh. Yet cold weather could worsen the situation. With Uniper de facto nationalised, the 200 billion euro backstop will soon be called on. (By George Hay)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Elon Musk’s Twitter runs into subscription fatigue read more

Dollar stores getting penny-wise read more

DuPont takes welcome M&A break read more

Maersk recession pain could yet get more acute read more

Bain gives India’s banking ball a time check read more

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.