













HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fast Retailing (9983.T), owner of the Uniqlo clothing chain, announced it would hike wages by up to 40% for some roles on Wednesday. That could be good news for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who both want Japan Inc to sharply increase salaries this year to offset rising import costs and boost consumption, which would in turn help justify normalizing Japan’s unsustainably low interest rates.

The bigger question, though, is how much of an outlier Fast Retailing will be. Although Japan’s labour market is tight, weak growth and rising prices have caused real wages to contract for eight consecutive months through November. Analysts expect companies to offer annual rises of just 2.7% during the spring season, a traditional negotiation period. That’s a full percentage point below November’s consumer inflation excluding fresh food.

Fast Retailing, set to announce earnings today, was a market outperformer last year and is preparing a 3-1 stock split. On the other hand Nomura analyst Hidehiko Aoki expects the company to report that net income fell 3.5% in last quarter – and that was before the wage hike announcement. Shares have flattened out since August. Hopefully Uniqlo’s raises won’t look over-generous. (By Pete Sweeney)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

California floods strike at planners’ blind spots read more

Direct Line woes are thin end of insurance wedge read more

Olam’s Saudi-Singapore IPO sign of shifting times read more

McDonald’s ex-CEO fine: not a nothing burger read more

Sunken oil tanker merger leaves CEO adrift read more

Editing by Robyn Mak and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.