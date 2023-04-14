













NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UnitedHealth (UNH.N) powered on in the first quarter. Revenue grew 15% compared with the same period last year as the firm added about 2 million customers to its insurance arm. The company’s Optum division, which provides medical care among other things, expanded even faster as it keeps adding services.

This kind of performance is par for the course. UnitedHealth’s revenue has risen every year for 30 years at an average rate of 18%. Add in extraordinary profitability – the first quarter’s return on equity was 28%, which is a few percentage points below the firm’s average over the past 20 years – and you can see why the stock has returned 873% in the past decade, including reinvested dividends. That’s four times the S&P 500 Index (.SPX).

Health insurance is a highly concentrated business, giving UnitedHealth power over markets in which it operates. It is parlaying this into providing medical care to customers. Moreover, health insurers have a lot of sway in Washington. President Joe Biden's administration had proposed cutting payments to insurers that cover Medicare patients under a program that has never saved the government money. The administration partially caved in March. Further cuts may be a risk, but history suggests UnitedHealth will keep chugging along. (By Robert Cyran)

