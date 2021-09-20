U.S. air reopening better late than never

A ticket agent helps travelers arriving on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany before travel restrictions are enacted hours later on flights from Europe entering the U.S. because of concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Denver International Airport outside Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 13, 2020.

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden’s decision to open U.S. borders for vaccinated foreign travellers is long overdue but, for European airlines at least, perfectly timed read more . Hit on Sunday by news of a 2.1 billion euro rights issue, Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) shareholders suddenly have something positive to latch on to. The German carrier’s shares jumped 6%. British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) (ICAG.L) soared 10%. That’s a relief to Chief Executive Luis Gallego, who at the weekend promised he wouldn’t need to raise fresh capital.

With U.S. skies opening up from November, the recovery in transatlantic travel should pick up speed. Even though European countries admitted vaccinated U.S. tourists over the summer, roughly 60% of transatlantic traffic starts on the eastern side of the pond. Yet business travel may have taken a permanent hit, with executives preferring Zoom for all but the most high-level appointments. IAG stock is still down 60% from pre-Covid levels, suggesting a return to normal is still way off. (By Ed Cropley)

