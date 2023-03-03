













NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United States’ web of trade restrictions has a TikTok-sized hole in it. The Commerce Department added another 28 Chinese firms to its trade blacklist on Thursday, requiring licenses to acquire U.S. wares. Yet social media app TikTok, which government officials have repeatedly voiced national security concerns over, hasn’t been hit with trade curbs. It might be time to classify Americans’ data as a domestic good.

After Thursday’s addition, which included units of genetics company BGI Genomics (300676.SZ), the U.S. blacklist includes more than 1,100 China-based entities. TikTok parent ByteDance is based in China and has eluded that list, largely because the Commerce Department’s tools affect hard goods, not software.

Meanwhile, negotiations between U.S. regulators and TikTok over a security deal have dragged on for years. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency have warned the Chinese government could use the app to track user data and manipulate content.

Expanding the blacklist to cover software could provide some extra security while talks continue. It would be a stopgap measure, but some protection is better than none. (By Ben Winck)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Keep the faith in TD Bank’s $13 bln deal

UniCredit finds costly fix for faulty CEO pay read more

Insulin cuts make drug prices a little less bazaar read more

UK housebuilders face slow and painful refurb read more

AXA’s fling with Monte Paschi ends on high note read more

Editing by Jennifer Saba and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.