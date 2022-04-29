An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. consumers aren’t letting price hikes get in the way of spending. But Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is struggling. That’s because people’s habits are shifting.

Consumer spending rose 1.1% in March from the previous month, compared to economist estimates of 0.7%, while February figures were revised upward, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That’s despite the personal consumption expenditures price index, a reflection of how much goods and services cost, jumping 6.6% over the last 12 months, the biggest gain since 1982.

Yet the $1.3 trillion e-commerce giant run by Andy Jassy no longer has a lock on consumers. Amazon read more on Friday saw some $180 billion erased from its market value after a day earlier posting a 7% increase to sales, compared to consistent double-digit growth for years.

The problem for Amazon is consumer spending patterns are changing. Travel has returned – the travel price index rose 19% in March compared to last year and is 16% higher than in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Unless Amazon springs for a company like Airbnb (ABNB.O), this will be one rebound that Jassy doesn’t catch. (By Gina Chon)

