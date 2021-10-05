U.S. deal watchdog takes liberties

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Holly Vedova, head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition, has become the most important blogger in the M&A world. A series of posts in September on her “Competition Matters” site sketch out an expansive vision of the FTC’s powers. If theory becomes action, it signals a major new risk for acquirers.

The most illustrative of these posts is narrow in its example, focusing specifically on gasoline firms that publicize prices. Posting prices allows neighboring stores to collude even if they aren’t owned by the same shop, she says. Competition can be manipulated, and so she suggests that certain remedies in deals need to go “beyond the overlapping product and geographic markets” that are directly affected by a transaction.

Crucially, Vedova leaves open the possibility that this treatment could extend to other sectors. In addition to the FTC becoming an ever-tighter bottleneck for dealmaking , this is a major departure from precedent that could see the agency move towards bigger and more material asks from acquirers in return for winning approval for deals. Eventually, closing a transaction might be more trouble than it’s worth . (By Jonathan Guilford)

