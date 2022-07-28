WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United States has entered a maybe-recession. The 0.9% annualized fall in second-quarter GDP shows that a slowdown is happening. Other data show resiliency, which probably keeps the official label applied to a prolonged, widespread economic decline at bay. Drill down, though, and the generous spending of top earners is hiding the stress facing lower-income Americans.

The second straight quarterly decline in economic output reflects different ways consumers are being hurt or buoyed. Companies’ stockpiles of unsold goods and materials shrank year-on-year, subtracting 2 percentage points from economic output. But spending on services like travel rose 4.1%. Affluent Americans have helped bring such activity to near pre-pandemic levels.

The wealthy play an outsized role in the U.S. economy, which skews the overall picture. The top 10% of earners, which the Census Bureau says aligns with an annual income of at least $200,000, account for about half of consumer spending read more . The bottom 20%, who make less than $30,000 a year, account for less than 10% of such expenses, and most of that goes towards basic needs like housing and food.

For that reason, what individual companies are saying helps create a more nuanced picture. Earlier this week, Walmart (WMT.N) warned customers are spending less on more discretionary non-food items read more . Mobile operator AT&T (T.N) said consumers are paying bills later. Yet rival Verizon Communications (VZ.N) has found that customers with higher credit scores are proving even more timely now than they were just before the pandemic.

Companies that serve the more well-off have been mostly immune to inflationary pressures. Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Wednesday that it has an order backlog, causing it to raise its sales and revenue outlook for the year. LVMH (LVMH.PA), which includes Louis Vuitton and Tiffany, said sales rose in all of its divisions in the first half of 2022, including a 24% revenue jump in the United States.

The broad data that constitutes GDP doesn’t account for those differences. A small Louis Vuitton purse costs $3,300; that’s roughly the same as 10 months of food shopping for an adult with “moderate” spending habits, according to Department of Agriculture numbers. It’s at the bottom of the pyramid that the U.S. economy’s foundations look weakest.

U.S. GDP declined at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, according to initial estimates released by the Commerce Department on July 28. That follows a first-quarter contraction of 1.6%. Economists polled by Reuters expected second-quarter GDP growth of 0.5%.

