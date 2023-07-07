NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Quitting doesn’t pay like it used to. The raises Americans earn from switching jobs is shrinking, narrowing their advantage in wage gains versus job-keepers. That stands to reduce inflation, as companies benefit from lower costs when snagging new employees. While it’s happened without mass layoffs, weaker pay gains signal that the labor market’s balance of power is shifting back to businesses.

Americans who recently changed jobs saw their pay rise 11% in the year through June, while job-keepers’ wages climbed 6%, payroll services firm ADP said Thursday. The gap between the two has narrowed by nearly half since last year, approaching where it was in late 2020, when inflation last ran below the Federal Reserve’s target. It may shrink further: Quitting has steadily slowed since last year, indicating less of a lure for employees to seek greener pastures.

That suggests companies are having an easier time hiring, reducing pressure to lift prices to cover payroll. And although job creation is gently slowing, government data released Friday showed unemployment dipping to 3.6% in June, nearly matching a five-decade low. That’s a welcome sign for workers after economists’ forecasts suggested millions would have to lose their jobs for inflation to cool. Staying employed while the U.S. continues to prioritize fighting rising costs, however, will probably require handing power back to their bosses. (By Ben Winck)

