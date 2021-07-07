Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. job vacancy numbers are jolt for employers

Employment seekers look up job descriptions on their phones during a job fair at Hembree Park in Roswell, Georgia, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. workers can afford to be pickier. The number of job openings rose to just above 9.2 million in May and there is now a position available for every unemployed person, according to U.S. Labor Department data released on Wednesday read more . The vacancies-to-jobless ratio has recovered to pre-pandemic levels when the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low. That means businesses will have to do more to attract workers .

Some big names like Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are offering bonuses, but only 4% of job postings on Indeed.com touted hiring incentives through the week ending June 18. While that’s double the proportion from about a year ago, it’s still relatively low. Nor are wages spiraling higher. Average hourly earnings grew just 0.3% in June from the previous month. Employers will have to do a better job selling their openings if they want to make the most of surging growth . (By Gina Chon)

