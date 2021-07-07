Breakingviews
U.S. job vacancy numbers are jolt for employers
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. workers can afford to be pickier. The number of job openings rose to just above 9.2 million in May and there is now a position available for every unemployed person, according to U.S. Labor Department data released on Wednesday read more . The vacancies-to-jobless ratio has recovered to pre-pandemic levels when the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low. That means businesses will have to do more to attract workers .
Some big names like Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are offering bonuses, but only 4% of job postings on Indeed.com touted hiring incentives through the week ending June 18. While that’s double the proportion from about a year ago, it’s still relatively low. Nor are wages spiraling higher. Average hourly earnings grew just 0.3% in June from the previous month. Employers will have to do a better job selling their openings if they want to make the most of surging growth . (By Gina Chon)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Reese Witherspoon may add dealmaker to her CV read more
Wise’s $11 bln value implies turbocharged growth
Dufry could whet Autogrill’s M&A appetite read more
Bank investors are at the vanguard of climate push read more
Nomura extends prime broker woes read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.