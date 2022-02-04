WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S economy is learning to live with Covid-19. Even with virus cases peaking in January due to Omicron, employers added a healthy 467,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Moreover, December’s increase in payrolls was revised up to 510,000 from an initial estimate of 199,000. Meanwhile wages rose 5.7% from a year earlier, almost double the sort of increases that were seen before the pandemic when the labor market was also tight. All this gives the Federal Reserve read more ample justification for multiple interest rate hikes this year to curb inflation read more , which has hit a four-decade high of 7%.

Investors increasingly believe there could be five or six hikes this year, compared to the four projected just last month, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. The central bank has to be careful that raising rates doesn’t curb growth. The latest jobs report shows the economy, at least for now, can take it. (By Gina Chon)

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Pranav Kiran