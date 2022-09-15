TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The narrowly averted shutdown of U.S. rail services should avoid widespread economic damage, at least for now. Major railroads including Union Pacific (UNP.N) and BNSF struck a tentative deal with unions for better working conditions and pay early on Thursday read more , after lengthy talks hosted by President Joe Biden’s administration.

A railway hiatus is the last thing America needs. While trucks still carry the majority of freight in U.S. domestic shipments, rail still accounts for about $700 billion worth of annual shipments within the United States, or for export to Canada and Mexico, according to calculations by University of Toronto economics professor Ambarish Chandra. A rail shutdown could potentially be six or seven times as costly as the February shuttering of the Ambassador Bridge route connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit.

Biden has plenty of competing priorities on his plate, including battling inflation and looming midterm Congressional elections read more . The rail deal prevents consumer prices from spiking further as a result of short-term supply shocks. True, the 24% wage increase over a five-year period could fuel inflation if it sets a standard for other industries too. But seen from the White House, that is a problem for another day. (By Sharon Lam)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

ECB offers flimsy shield against Spain’s bank levy read more

New SoftBank fund risks deepening governance mess read more

Ferrari’s SUV clears road to bold sales target read more

Richard Li’s IPO delay has some credibility value read more

Oil vs. ESG read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.