BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - ASML (ASML.AS) now has to look to Washington, not its home government in The Hague, to determine which of its top-class chip-making machines it can still sell to Chinese companies. The Dutch government on Friday moved to restrict sales by the $294 billion semiconductor giant of EUV and certain types of its DUV lithography machines. But according to Reuters, the U.S. is also considering ways to further broaden the clampdown.

The Netherlands’ move was already in train due to U.S. pressure exerted on it and Japan by President Joe Biden, who wants to limit Beijing’s access to advanced semiconductor technology that can be used for military and artificial intelligence purposes. The new U.S. plan, which may come in late July, could deny licences for more kinds of ASML machines to ship to certain Chinese chip facilities, including one owned by China’s largest chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK), on the basis that they include U.S.-made components. That gives Biden reach over not only Dutch firms but also suppliers like Germany’s Trumpf and Zeiss, which make lasers and lenses respectively.

ASML said Friday's Dutch announcement won’t have a material impact on its bottom line. But its shares still dropped as much as 3.6%, and it wouldn’t comment on the U.S. plan. The announcement came as European Union leaders gather in Brussels to work out whether the EU’s patchwork of cross-border guidelines and national rules on exports can improve. When it comes to chipmaking gear, however, policy may be imposed from across the Atlantic. (By Rebecca Christie)

