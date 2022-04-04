Employees drive an autonomous capable semi-trailer truck onto Old Vail Road at TuSimple in Tucson, Arizona U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce.

An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American Trucking Associations last October estimated the industry is short of 80,000 drivers. Employers have responded by boosting weekly pay, in some cases to more than five times the historical average. The White House is also doing its part. President Joe Biden on Monday is highlighting policy changes that expand apprenticeships, make it easier to get commercial driver licenses, and more.

Yet while most sectors gained workers from February to March, trucking lost almost 5,000 of them according to the Labor Department, one of the largest sector declines. Long-haul trucking faces the toughest road because of time spent away from home. And some hoped-for solutions, like self-driving trucks, remain far off. It will be a while before all the needed big rigs are back on the road. (By Gina Chon)

