U.S. TV viewers disqualify the Olympics

Workers take down the installations at the venue for BMX Freestyle events a day after the closing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

New York, Aug 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Olympics in Tokyo were already challenged after delays and a ban on spectators. Yet the tally of American television and streaming viewers from Comcast's (CMCSA.O) NBC Universal was still a shocker. It’s another bad omen for live sports, the beating heart of U.S. TV.

NBC said on average 15.6 million people tuned in to watch to watch its prime-time Olympics coverage on TV and its streaming service during the 17-day event, against 31 million for the 2012 show in London and 27 million for Rio de Janeiro in 2016. It’s the smallest audience since the network started with the summer games in 1988 read more .

The broadcaster paid $8 billion for the rights to air the competition through 2032. While executives said the Tokyo games were profitable, the effort might become less worthwhile read more . Advertisers are under political pressure to boycott the winter games in Beijing. Meanwhile, the TV audience earlier this year for the Super Bowl, America’s most watched extravaganza, fell to its smallest since 2006 . Of course, the internet is giving viewers other ways to watch. But live sports was the last bastion for TV. That's now changing. (By Jennifer Saba)

Editing by Richard Beales and Marjorie Backman