













LONDON, May 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bad ideas never die. European officials are still discussing options to use the proceeds of Russia’s frozen funds to help Ukraine. Yet funnelling the money to the war-torn country, which looks justifiable on moral grounds, would set a bad precedent.

Euroclear, the Belgium-based settlement house, is sitting on some 180 billion euros of Russian central bank reserves – part of the 280 billion euros Ukraine’s allies froze last year after Russia’s invasion. The clearing firm also holds another 17 billion euros from sanctioned Russian individuals. Altogether the assets have already generated some 734 million euros in cash – chiefly the product of coupons or redemptions from safe euro zone government bonds the money has been invested in.

According to the Financial Times on Wednesday, the EU is exploring ways to funnel these proceeds to Ukraine, in line with an earlier European Commission proposal to seize and manage the Russian assets.

The legal foundation is shaky. It would require Europe to ignore some of the basic principles of its rule-of-law system, such as respect for international treaties, specifically on the protection of cross border investments. And it would violate the non-retroactivity of laws and regulations.

The political implications of such a move would also be disturbing. The central bank cash does not belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies, but to Russia. Ultimate peace in Ukraine may be a long way off. But Europe has to make sure the assets can be returned to Russia whenever it is ready to rejoin the international community.

Finally, the economic upside of confiscation is limited. The 734 million euros of proceeds from the seized assets is small compared to the 18 billion euros that the EU could pay this year to help the government in Kyiv make ends meet. A negligible return for the violation of fundamental principles. (By Pierre Briancon)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Embracer gaming deal flub leaves credibility wound read more

Canceled TV deal cuts one loan cord read more

JPMorgan finds jewels in US banking ashes read more

Supreme Court gifts Big Tech best kind of boring read more

Britain inches towards right chipmaking niche read more

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.