LONDON, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western powers have frozen about $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. Rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least as much read more . So the idea that the United States and Europe should confiscate the assets and use them to help finance the gigantic task has a symmetrical financial appeal. It would also provide moral comfort by making the country responsible for the destruction pay for the reconstruction read more . But it would also be the wrong way to hold Russia to account.

Assuming the overall composition of Russian reserves hasn’t changed much since June last year, France, Germany and the United Kingdom now control the equivalent of about $155 billion, with another $39 billion on hold in the United States.

From a legal standpoint, seizing the assets held at the Russian central bank is more complicated than freezing them. Yet even if governments can find a workaround – for example, by passing new laws – confiscation would be wrong-headed.

To begin with, the move would deprive Western powers of a key source of leverage over Russia when negotiating a truce, because they could no longer offer to unfreeze the assets. Indeed, the permanent loss of the reserves could even push President Vladimir Putin into more desperate and aggressive acts.

Once seized, the reserves would also be open to claims from individuals or organisations alleging they have been wronged by Moscow. Think of private creditors who might suffer losses following a Russian sovereign default.

Finally, confiscating the reserves would imply that Europe and the United States have given up hope of a future Russia ever rejoining the international system. If a more Western-friendly regime were to emerge, it would ask for a return of at least part of the money. That would leave U.S. and Western taxpayers on the hook.

The best way to rebuild Ukraine is for governments and international organisations to start thinking about the complex international and financial strategy that will allow them to begin the task once the war is over. Not to daydream about confiscating Russian reserves.

CONTEXT NEWS

- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is “politically open to the idea of seizing foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank” to help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine, he said in an interview with European newspapers published on May 17.

- Lindner added that the idea was currently being discussed among European Union members and within the G7 group of industrialised nations.

- Confiscating the Russian central bank’s foreign currency reserves, which have been frozen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is an idea that the International Monetary Fund will also “study carefully”, IMF Deputy Director Gita Gopinath told the Financial Times on May 17.

- Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, told the FT on May 9 that European governments should start thinking about using the reserves to rebuild Ukraine.

- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko later told reporters such a move would amount to “the destruction of the mere foundation of international relations.”

- Kyrylo Shevchenko, the governor of Ukraine’s central bank, told the BBC in April that a large share of the “huge” financial package needed to rebuild Ukraine “needed to be obtained as a reparation from the aggressor.”

