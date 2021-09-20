Vaccines for kids could help labor

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Monday that its Covid-19 jab is safe and effective for kids aged 5 to 11. Regulators could authorize the vaccination within weeks. Children under 17 represent 22% of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau. While those over 12 are already eligible, lowering the age further means fewer children will have to stay home from school – and more parents can go back to work.

In Mississippi, 2% of students were quarantined in the week ending Sept. 10. University of Washington researchers reckon 94 of 100 school districts tracked now offer online learning to at least some students, more than twice as many as planned to do so in July. After-school programs are also short-staffed.

That continues a pandemic trend that has made it hard for parents, especially women, to commit to a job. The labor-force participation rate for women, at 56.2% in August, was down 1.6 percentage points since February 2020. That’s a bigger drop than for men, even though a smaller proportion of women work outside the home. For employers scrambling for staff read more , vaccinating kids could be a shot in the arm. (By Robert Cyran)

