













HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - ValueAct Capital’s chief Mason Morfit prefers to chide undervalued conglomerates behind closed doors. But Seven & i (3382.T) has so provoked him, his firm has launched a PowerPoint flame war that calls for chief Ryuichi Isaka’s head. The upcoming shareholder vote at the end of the month will test how aggressive activists can get in Japan.

In its latest 151-page presentation, ValueAct took its case directly to shareholders, the second time it has seen fit to do so in its history. That highlights the U.S. fund’s frustration from its two-year long campaign calling for Seven & i to spin off its convenience stores, among other things. A Breakingviews analysis of a basket of peer enterprises, including local rival Lawson (2651.T) plus American chains like Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Casey’s (CASY.O), shows they trade at 11 times last fiscal year EBITDA on average. That implies a standalone 7-Eleven could be worth 10 trillion yen, roughly a quarter more than its parent today.

That could be conservative. After factoring in aggressive U.S. and international expansion plans, non-core business exits, more optimistic valuations multiples and other things, ValueAct reckons 7-Eleven could be worth some 40% more than the entire group’s value per share by 2024. The investment firm has called out the conglomerate’s “dysfunctional management environment” and “low employee morale”. On Tuesday, proxy advisor ISS endorsed all four of ValueAct’s director candidates, including a replacement for Isaka himself.

While Seven & i has begun to unload some underperforming assets, it remains stubborn on key points. Isaka told Reuters in a recent interview that a spinoff would “jeopardise growth” by cutting off access to product development resources in his superstores. He may have a point, and in truth ValueAct has far more experience turning around technology companies than food retailers. Yet Isaka’s credibility is sabotaged by chronic underperformance. In the last five years he has delivered annualised total returns of around 8%, per Refinitiv data, compared to 20% at Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Casey’s, or 15% at Starbucks.

Regardless, ValueAct’s campaign has put a major Japanese corporate figure’s back to the wall. As foreign activists discovered in their charge against Toshiba (6502.T), heavy pressure can see officials and local shareholders reflexively close ranks behind a compatriot. If Morfit manages to take down Isaka in public, he could inspire international investors. Otherwise he may regret alienating an executive he will have to keep working with.

