Valuing Ant becomes all art, no science

Simon Hu, CEO of Ant Group, is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech at the INCLUSION Fintech Conference in Shanghai, China September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cheng Leng/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What is Ant worth? There’s no way to tell any more. Fidelity Investments recently slashed its valuation of the Chinese financial technology company to $78 billion from $144 billion in February, Bloomberg reported. That’s less than half the $173 billion estimate by Goldman Sachs analysts and a far cry from the $315 billion kicked around ahead of last year’s planned initial public offering.

The deal was yanked so Ant could implement a restructuring read more to appease Beijing. In June, the company made progress in folding two once-booming online credit businesses into a half-owned consumer finance outfit overseen by China’s central bank. Ant may soon open its data trove and establish a credit scoring venture with state-backed firms, in which it would own 35%, according to Reuters. New rules targeting payments, insurance and online lending are also being rolled out.

All the moving parts make it impossible to assess the company’s growth and profitability. The real question is whether Ant will keep a strong position in China’s financial firmament, and there’s no Excel function for that. (By Robyn Mak)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin