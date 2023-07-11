Venture capital has female entrepreneur black spot: podcast
MILAN, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies founded by women get at best 3% of venture money each year. That’s a sign investors are not allocating capital wisely and missing lucrative deals, Loyal VC founding partner Kamal Hassan tells The Exchange podcast. It’s time to change the venture playbook.
Follow @LJucca on Twitter
Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.