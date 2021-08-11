Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vestas finds shelter from cost storm

Wind turbines are seen in south Wales, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are giving Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) the benefit of the doubt. Shares in the $39 billion Danish turbine manufacturer fell about 1% on Wednesday even though rising costs and supply constraints forced Chief Executive Henrik Andersen to cut this year’s profit outlook. The company has got off lightly compared with Spanish-German rival Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGREN.MC), whose stock fell 17% last month after its own cost-related profit warning.

Taking the mid-point of its revised 2021 forecasts, Vestas should produce 960 million euros of operating profit this year, 10% less than analysts had previously expected. That would normally trigger a more dramatic share reaction, had Vestas not already been pegged back by Siemens Gamesa’s bad news in July. And the Copenhagen-based firm is still far and away the healthiest contender in what remains a red-hot sector: Siemens Gamesa is likely to report an operating loss this year. Despite the hiccup, Vestas looks like the wind winner. (By Ed Cropley)

