Viewsroom: A $3 trln Apple, Theranos boss busted
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The company led by Tim Cook hit another mega-milestone thanks to a lightning focus on the iPhone universe and investor willingness to accord it a market-beating multiple, Richard Beales explains. And Elizabeth Holmes draws bright lines between hype and fraud, Gina Chon says.
