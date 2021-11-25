Skip to main content
Viewsroom: Barbarians invade Rome; Biden’s Fed

Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo - RC251R9BX6V5

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The board of Italy’s phone monopoly has a golden opportunity to end years of creeping control, poor governance and dismal performance by considering a sale following the unsolicited $12 bln bid from KKR. And Gina Chon explains why Jay Powell has the hardest job in finance.

Editing by Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin

