Viewsroom: Battling the climate emergency
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new U.N. report on global warming gives financiers fresh reasons to take bigger steps to help avert or mitigate the consequences, Breakingviews editors argue. A plan by the UK’s Prudential and the Asian Development Bank to close coal-fired power stations offers a model.
