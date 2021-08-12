Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Battling the climate emergency

1 minute read

A firefighter battles a wildfire burning in the suburb of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new U.N. report on global warming gives financiers fresh reasons to take bigger steps to help avert or mitigate the consequences, Breakingviews editors argue. A plan by the UK’s Prudential and the Asian Development Bank to close coal-fired power stations offers a model.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @swahapattanaik on Twitter

Editing by Katrina Hamlin, Sharon Lam and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:15 AM UTCChina Telecom’s U.S. exile is a boon for investors

Listing shares on the New York Stock Exchange may carry prestige, but state-owned Chinese companies may offer better value in a new home. China Telecom (0728.HK) is one of four such groups officially booted from the Big Board in May, months after the Trump administration deemed they had military ties. Now it’s turning to Shanghai’s bourse with the largest share sale globally of the year.

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Battling the climate emergency
BreakingviewsStock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round
BreakingviewsCineworld eyes U.S. meme-stock blockbuster
BreakingviewsPG&E victim payout experiment goes up in smoke