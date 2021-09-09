Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Bitcoin, El Salvador and Roger Federer
ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the Central American country adopts the cryptocurrency as a coin of the realm, Richard Beales and Gina Chon discuss the merits of stablecoins and the scramble by regulators to catch up with the market. Karen Kwok takes a slice at Roger Federer-backed running shoe outfit On.
