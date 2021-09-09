Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Bitcoin, El Salvador and Roger Federer

By
1 minute read

A man holds a Salvadoran flag as he takes part in a protest against the use of bitcoin as legal tender in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the Central American country adopts the cryptocurrency as a coin of the realm, Richard Beales and Gina Chon discuss the merits of stablecoins and the scramble by regulators to catch up with the market. Karen Kwok takes a slice at Roger Federer-backed running shoe outfit On.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

Editing by Sharon Lam and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:26 AM UTC

Goldman smartly snaps up McKinsey cast-off

Not many people get to put senior roles at both Goldman Sachs and McKinsey on their resumes. The investment bank has snapped up Kevin Sneader just six months after he was ousted from the management consultancy’s top job. Installing the person who agreed a $573 million opioid settlement and grappled with a host of other controversies may look odd for a bank still smarting from the Malaysian 1MDB scandal. In fact, it suggests an openness to fresh ideas.

Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Bitcoin, El Salvador and Roger Federer
Breakingviews
Valuing Ant becomes all art, no science
Breakingviews
Surging Sea skillfully rides the wave
Breakingviews
SenseTime IPO success rests on overseas investors