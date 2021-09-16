Skip to main content

Viewsroom: Breaking up Ant, smokes and flavors

A company mascot is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song - RC2ESJ9N4ADP

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s fintech giant continues, but there may be some silver linings to the latest wrinkle, Robyn Mak tells Pete Sweeney. Meantime Dasha Afanasieva explains what a cigar spinoff at Swedish Match and carveouts at Royal DSM have in common.

