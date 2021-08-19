Breakingviews
Viewsroom: China’s Afghanistan question
MELBOURNE, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing was able to expand its influence in central Asia while America and its allies held back the Taliban. The Islamic fundamentalists’ return to power presents China with new challenges – and opportunities. Plus: CEO Mike Henry shakes up mining giant BHP.
