Viewsroom: China’s Afghanistan question

Breakingviews · 8:29 AM UTC

Dixon: Afghan crisis is climate risk, opportunity

The Western alliance may be so damaged by the crisis in Afghanistan that it can’t provide leadership to tackle the mounting climate emergency. It’s not just that America’s and by extension the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s credibility is so shot to bits that the West will find it hard to provide leadership on anything in coming years. The Afghan calamity will suck up leaders’ attention in coming months, meaning it will be harder to build momentum in the run-up to November’s crucial COP26 climate conference, which is supposed to result in a big push by countries across the world to come up with more ambitious decarbonisation plans.