Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Viewsroom: China’s Afghanistan question

By
1 minute read

Afghan women walk on the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

MELBOURNE, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing was able to expand its influence in central Asia while America and its allies held back the Taliban. The Islamic fundamentalists’ return to power presents China with new challenges – and opportunities. Plus: CEO Mike Henry shakes up mining giant BHP.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

Editing by Sharon Lam and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 8:29 AM UTC

Dixon: Afghan crisis is climate risk, opportunity

The Western alliance may be so damaged by the crisis in Afghanistan that it can’t provide leadership to tackle the mounting climate emergency. It’s not just that America’s and by extension the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s credibility is so shot to bits that the West will find it hard to provide leadership on anything in coming years. The Afghan calamity will suck up leaders’ attention in coming months, meaning it will be harder to build momentum in the run-up to November’s crucial COP26 climate conference, which is supposed to result in a big push by countries across the world to come up with more ambitious decarbonisation plans.

Breakingviews
Huarong rescue clarifies moral hazard only so much
Breakingviews
Viewsroom: China’s Afghanistan question
Breakingviews
There’s only one Steve Schwarzman, thankfully
Breakingviews
Xi’s wealth redistribution push starts with stick