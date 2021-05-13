Skip to main content

BreakingviewsViewsroom: China’s baby bust, European SPAC boom

Rob Cox
China’s census data showed the population grew just 0.53% every year in the decade to 2020, with fertility rates dropping to Japanese levels. That’s bad news for growth. And European rainmakers like Claudio Costamagna and Ian Osborne offer market-friendlier blank-check deals.

Breakingviews · 5:27 AM UTCBitcoin U-turn recharges Tesla governance concerns

Bitcoin has just lost one of its most high-profile cheerleaders. Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that the electric-car maker is suspending taking the cryptocurrency as payment for its vehicles, citing the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels, especially coal” to mine it and pay with it. Musk is right. But his decision reveals more about his company than it does about bitcoin.

