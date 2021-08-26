Breakingviews
Viewsroom: China’s push for common prosperity
HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Markets have been hit by a series of crackdowns in private tutoring, data security and more. Underlying this is Beijing’s effort to limit rich excesses and boost middle-class wealth, which could curb the performance of the country’s biggest and best-known private companies.
