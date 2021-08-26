Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Viewsroom: China’s push for common prosperity

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands above a giant portrait of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong as he arrives for the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins - RC2BBO92BEIT

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Markets have been hit by a series of crackdowns in private tutoring, data security and more. Underlying this is Beijing’s effort to limit rich excesses and boost middle-class wealth, which could curb the performance of the country’s biggest and best-known private companies.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

