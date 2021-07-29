Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Climate transition, Chinese stocks
ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some of the biggest investors, including Brookfield and TPG, are launching mega-funds to invest in the global transition to a net-zero economy in what could be the ultimate new asset class. Richard Beales and Rob Cox discuss. Plus, Beijing’s crackdown on after-school tutoring.
Follow @rob1cox on Twitter
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.