Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Climate transition, Chinese stocks

1 minute read

Jonathan Jones, head gardener of the Tregothnan Estate, handles tea leaves during a launch event at Kew Gardens in London, October 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some of the biggest investors, including Brookfield and TPG, are launching mega-funds to invest in the global transition to a net-zero economy in what could be the ultimate new asset class. Richard Beales and Rob Cox discuss. Plus, Beijing’s crackdown on after-school tutoring.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

Editing by Katrina Hamlin and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 12:45 PM UTCViewsroom: Climate transition, Chinese stocks

Some of the biggest investors, including Brookfield and TPG, are launching mega-funds to invest in the global transition to a net-zero economy in what could be the ultimate new asset class. Richard Beales and Rob Cox discuss. Plus, Beijing’s crackdown on after-school tutoring.

BreakingviewsVolkswagen makes timid bet on brave new car world
BreakingviewsChina IPO boom is becoming a game of two halves
BreakingviewsAussie pharmacies roll up for competing M&A doses
BreakingviewsRobinhood at $32 bln more option than meme-stock