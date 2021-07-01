Viewsroom: Communist birthday, Little guys in IPOs

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A screen shows an image of the Chinese Communist Party flag before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s Communist Party turns 100. The institution has never been so popular at home or resented abroad. Its leaders are experts at the nuances of control and long on ambition, Pete Sweeney says. Plus, Wall Street enlists individual investors to help price initial stock deals.

