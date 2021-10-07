Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Electric-car global roundup; Facebook
ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rivian drops its IPO prospectus, Volvo readies its public market return, Hertz brings on a car guy and GM gets a thumbs up from Engine No. 1. Antony Currie puts it all together. And what does Facebook’s outage mean for shareholders? Gina Chon and Richard Beales weigh in.
