Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Electric-car global roundup; Facebook

By
A Tesla electric car drives past a crossing in Shanghai, China March 9, 2021. Picture taken March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song - RC2DRM9ZSZL4

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rivian drops its IPO prospectus, Volvo readies its public market return, Hertz brings on a car guy and GM gets a thumbs up from Engine No. 1. Antony Currie puts it all together. And what does Facebook’s outage mean for shareholders? Gina Chon and Richard Beales weigh in.

