Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Evergrande is a mostly domestic crisis

By
1 minute read

An unfinished residential building is pictured through a construction site gate at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China September 16, 2021. Picture taken September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MELBOURNE, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global investors have woken up to the potential financial risks that the heavily indebted Chinese property developer poses. Breakingviews Asia columnists explain, though, that even in a worst-case scenario its effects beyond the country’s borders should be limited.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · September 22, 2021 · 3:45 PM UTC

Fed plan for U.S. default would be step into abyss

The Federal Reserve could do without the latest arguments in Washington about the U.S. government’s borrowing limit. Failure to agree could leave Uncle Sam unable to pay its bills. If lawmakers allow any debt to go unpaid, the central bank would be in a seriously tough spot.

Breakingviews
Five9 investors may do Zoom a favor
Breakingviews
Pret’s new blend faces stiff taste test
Breakingviews
Italy will be first to light up Europe’s weed biz
Breakingviews
Xi pledge gives coal bad bank fund more fuel