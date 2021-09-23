Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Evergrande is a mostly domestic crisis
MELBOURNE, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global investors have woken up to the potential financial risks that the heavily indebted Chinese property developer poses. Breakingviews Asia columnists explain, though, that even in a worst-case scenario its effects beyond the country’s borders should be limited.
Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.