Viewsroom: Finance’s first-rate second quarter
ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Earnings of Wall Street’s largest banks confirmed that animal spirits among corporate chiefs and global investors are running high, while pandemic-shy consumers are getting their mojo back. John Foley walks Rob Cox through JPMorgan, Goldman, BofA, Wells Fargo and Citi results.
