Viewsroom: Finance’s first-rate second quarter

The Wall Street bull is seen in the financial district in New York, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Earnings of Wall Street’s largest banks confirmed that animal spirits among corporate chiefs and global investors are running high, while pandemic-shy consumers are getting their mojo back. John Foley walks Rob Cox through JPMorgan, Goldman, BofA, Wells Fargo and Citi results.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

Editing by Craig Hettich and Amanda Gomez