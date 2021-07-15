Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Viewsroom: Finance’s first-rate second quarter

1 minute read

The Wall Street bull is seen in the financial district in New York, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Earnings of Wall Street’s largest banks confirmed that animal spirits among corporate chiefs and global investors are running high, while pandemic-shy consumers are getting their mojo back. John Foley walks Rob Cox through JPMorgan, Goldman, BofA, Wells Fargo and Citi results.

